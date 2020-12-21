NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A mother is speaking out after a terrifying home invasion in Queens.
Carmen Rivera told CBS2 three armed men burst into her apartment in Jamaica on Monday afternoon, after her son opened the front door. The suspects then held the son at gunpoint while demanding the keys to his luxury car, which was parked a block away.
The mother said the men got away in her son’s red Maserati and also stole their jewelry and Christmas gifts.
“They put a gun on us. They went in my house while I was fixing my Christmas tree,” Rivera said. “They broke my door and then they put a gun at my son’s head, and I saw everything. My son walking upstairs with a gun in the back. I locked my door in the living room. I was so shaky.”
The mother and son were not hurt.
Police are still looking for the suspects.
