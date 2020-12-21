STONY BROOK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Suffolk County police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a man just days before Christmas.

As CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reports, it happened on Route 347 at Hallock Road in Stony Brook.

Police say the victim was crossing the street from south to north when he was struck by a car and the driver kept going, leaving the victim lying in the roadway.

The victim has been identified as 54-year-old Ronald Destefano of Lake Grove, described by family as a sweet and fun-loving guy.

It happened Sunday morning around 7 a.m.

Suffolk County police say Destefano was crossing 347 when he was struck by a car traveling westbound. Another driver called 911 to report a body in the roadway.

Detectives believe the car involved is silver with damage to the front or passenger side. They’re asking anyone with information to come forward.

DeAngelis spoke to Destefano’s niece, who said her uncle loved his family beyond words, and was there for them no matter what. They’re hoping police catch the person responsible.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call Suffolk County police at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

