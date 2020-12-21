NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Sen. Charles Schumer says the COVID relief bill also includes billions of dollars in funding for the MTA.
“For subway and bus riders, you know the MTA was running into real trouble. I promised/ I tried to get $4 billion for them. That is in this budget, and it should keep our subways running, and our buses running without the kind of cutbacks that people were very worried about,” Schumer said.
The MTA would still face a $8 billion deficit as the agency confronts what the MTA chairman and CEO calls the “worst financial crisis in its history.”
More: MTA Outlines Layoffs, Massive Service Cuts That Could Happen Without Significant Funding From Federal Government
A final public hearing on proposed MTA fare hikes is being held virtually Monday morning.
Some of the proposed changes include increasing all fares on buses, subways the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North.
