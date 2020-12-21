CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Local TV, New York, New York City Sheriff's Office, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Five people face charges, accused of organizing an another illegal club.

The New York City sheriff’s office says it shut down the club on 243rd Street in Rosedale, Queens, just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

More than 160 people were partying inside.

Authorities say they entered through a back alley.

The five were charged with violating emergency orders, among other crimes.

