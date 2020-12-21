NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Five people face charges, accused of organizing an another illegal club.
The New York City sheriff’s office says it shut down the club on 243rd Street in Rosedale, Queens, just before 3 a.m. Sunday.
More than 160 people were partying inside.
12/20/20 @ 0245 HRS: Deputy Sheriffs shut down illegal bottle club @ 145-12 243rd Street Queens, access via rear alley: 164+ people, violation of emergency orders, barricaded egress, no liquor license, fire & health code violations, 5 charged with multiple offenses. pic.twitter.com/QuiHgVSU6K
— NYC SHERIFF (@NYCSHERIFF) December 20, 2020
Authorities say they entered through a back alley.
The five were charged with violating emergency orders, among other crimes.
