NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An SUV plowed into a stroller with a child as a woman crossed a street in the Bronx, and police are looking for the driver who left the scene.

As CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reports, the woman was crossing Eastchester Road when a car turned the corner, striking the tire stroller with the little boy.

Police say the driver actually got out and looked around, but then left – and it was all captured on video.

Surveillance video shows a 62-year-old woman in a purple hat pushing a stroller. She makes it about halfway across the crosswalk when a red SUV turning from Mace Avenue hits the stroller carrying a 2-year boy, taking the woman down with it.

Neighbors who watched the video couldn’t believe it, and were even more shocked by what happened next.

Police say the driver actually pulled over, got out of the SUV and approached the intersection, but then got back in his car and left the scene.

“If there’s any ounce of decency in you, my man, that you got out to look or see if they’re OK, turn yourself in,” said Pelham Gardens resident Angelo Cocciolillo.

“It was crazy. It was crazy, terrible, hit and run,” said Gamal Othman. He works are the Casa D’oro Deli on the corner where it happened.

Othman says the woman involved lives in the neighborhood and is a regular.

“She’s amazing. Beautiful lady. She comes into the store, nice lady, amazing, peaceful,” he said.

He, along with others DeAngelis spoke to, were concerned about the woman, who police say refused medical attention, and the little boy who was treated for bruising to the brain.

“Let’s hope they’re OK. That’s all that really matters here, right?” Cocciolillo said.

At this time, police are still looking for the man who they say was driving a red GMC Terrain Denali.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD‘s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

