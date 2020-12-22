LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — As the rollout continues, the effort is on to build confidence in COVID-19 vaccines.

It comes amid some reluctance by some of those first offered the shots, CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported Tuesday.

Dr. Anthony Fauci led by example when he received the Moderna vaccine.

“I feel extreme confidence in the safety and the efficacy of this vaccine,” Fauci said.

But not everyone shares that confidence.

“I prefer not to get it, that’s all,” one person said.

“We gotta get it. Our kids gotta get it to continue to go to school,” another person said.

“We are gonna wait a little bit, to see how everything goes,” another added.

At a Suffolk County nursing home, only one-third of staff volunteered for the long-awaited vaccine.

So what’s the reluctance? NAACP leader Tracey Edwards said it’s born of mistrust.

“There is a history of people of color when it comes to the government administering incorrect vaccines to people of color. We need to overcome that,” Edwards said.

There is also misinformation that needs to be dispelled.

“We are not injecting the virus into your body,” Edwards said.

Suffolk County is launching a campaign to encourage residents to take their shot and stop the surge in cases.

“When the time comes, we need you to take your shot so that we can crush this virus,” County Executive Steve Bellone said.

The goal is to get 75% of the population vaccinated in order to reach herd immunity.

“Science has given us two wonderful vaccines. They are both highly effective and very safe, but they can only do their job if they are taken by as many people as possible,” said Louis J. Petrizzo, interim president of Suffolk Community College.

And it will be free for every American, said Sen. Chuck Schumer, who joined Northwell Health doctors with the message to follow their lead.

“All of our health care workers are taking this vaccine. I think out of the 9,000 workers we vaccinated, four or five are declining the vaccination, so we know this is safe,” Dr. Dwayne Breining said.

Officials are urging the skeptics to do their research and then take their shot, adding it is the only shot we have to return to health and normalcy.

CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff contributed to this report

