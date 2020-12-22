Comments
HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey health care workers are now getting doses of the newly-approved coronavirus vaccine from drug maker Moderna.
On Tuesday morning, front-line employees at Hoboken University Medical Center became among the first to get the new shot.
“I received the vaccine at 9:39 this morning, along with Dr. Rimmer, not only for myself, but for my family, my coworkers, my friends, and the community,” ICU worker Dinorah Vargas said.
Vargas said she’s seen the local Hispanic community hit especially hard by the virus and she’s encouraging members of the community to get the vaccine when it becomes available.
