NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Staten Island kid is showing his strength fighting cancer, and he got his dream Christmas gift this year to cheer him up.

Santa delivers lots of smiles this time of year, but even for the big guy, this one stands out.

Nine-year-old Xavier Ojeda got the PlayStation 5 that topped his Christmas wish list.

Xavier has had a rough couple of years. He’s battling leukemia, needs a bone marrow transplant, and on Sunday, he was re-admitted to the hospital for more treatment.

“It’s been a whirlwind,” Xavier’s mother Nina Mazzola said.

So the elves at Staten Island University Hospital joined forces with the DiMartino family, who created “Lights For Life” at their Staten Island home, and provided a day of surprises for Xavier and his family.

“To see the smile on his face and his family, it makes all this worth the while,” Joseph DiMartino said.

“It was a beautiful surprise. It was nice to see how happy it made the kids and Xavier,” Mazzola said.

Xavier and his mom spoke to CBS2’s Nick Caloway from Staten Island University Hospital on Tuesday night, grateful for all the support and hopeful, knowing Xavier is a fighter.

“He definitely is a strong boy. Right? We just made his Spider-Man mask,” Mazzola said.

In the face of cancer, video games may not offer a cure, but Mazzola says the little things can make a big difference.

“And he wanted that thing so bad, so it definitely brightened up his spirit, especially for the holiday season,” she said.

Xavier’s fight is not over, but still, a little holiday spirit can go a long way.

Nick Caloway contributed to this report.

