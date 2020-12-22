Comments
MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Nassau County announced a new program Tuesday to provide financial help to tenants who have fallen behind on their rent during the pandemic.
The $6 million “Rental Relief Program” begins in January.
“It is our hope that this rent relief significantly minimizes the burden and stress that so many of our families and landlords are feeling. It will serve 900 renters, and is up to $2,500,” said Nassau County Executive Laura Curran.
Applications can be filed starting Jan. 6. You can do so at that time by CLICKING HERE.
Funding comes from money provided to the county by the federal government.
