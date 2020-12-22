NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio’s administration is launching new initiatives to get drivers to slow down. Among them, proposed changes to speed camera laws.

The Department of Transportation on Tuesday morning announced proposed amendments and more enforcement in New York City.

Officials say traffic fatalities among drivers and motorcyclists are way up this year, and that’s why new enforcement measures to deter speeding are necessary now, CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reported.

DOT and NYPD officials said a new push is on to combat what they call a deadly speeding epidemic.

Right now, cameras can only be in effect on weekdays between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m., but the DOT wants them in operation 24/7, including on weekends, adding there is strong evidence speed cameras reduce speeding and casualties.

“The administration will be seeking a legislative change in Albany to fix this loophole. Simply, to address the disturbing trend of speeding, we need New York City’s speed cameras to be on at all times. We saw this year that overnight and weekends are the time when drivers are really driving recklessly,” DOT Senior Borough Commissioner Edward Pincar Jr. said.

“We do not need any more tragedies this year, especially during the holiday season, and, as always, the NYPD will be deployed throughout our entire city to make sure that everyone is safe on our highways and local streets,” NYPD Transportation Chief Kim Royster added.

Officials said they will be lobbying state lawmakers to bring about these changes.

