NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An overturned flatbed truck carrying propane went up in flames in Queens early Tuesday morning.
Video from the scene shows it was fully engulfed by fire and heavy smoke.
It happened on the Long Island Expressway near Junction Boulevard just after midnight.
Police say the truck overturned when the driver lost control due to black ice on the road.
Several of the propane tanks fell to the ground and ignited.
Fortunately no one was hurt.
