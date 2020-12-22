VALHALLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Westchester County‘s Winter Wonderland is always a hit during the holidays.
This year is a bit different. Vehicles drive through to see the decorative displays in Valhalla.
The Westchester Parks Foundation is responsible for the holiday light extravaganza that attracts visitors from around the Tri-State Area.
For many, the celebration provides light during a year that has been filled with so much darkness.
“Especially with COVID going on, it’s a nice, safe way to get families and kids out,” one visitor said.
“We’re seeing people coming in multiple cars with friends in other cars and really just celebrating the season together,” said Christine La Porta, with the Westchester Parks Foundation.
Winter Wonderland is sold out through Dec. 31, but tickets are available for Jan. 1, Jan. 2 and Jan. 3.
