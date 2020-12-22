NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A frightening shooting in Brooklyn was caught on camera earlier this month.
It happened on Dec. 13 in East New York.
Surveillance video shows a man walk up to a parked car before firing a gun through his coat pocket.
MORE: Police Seek Identity Of Suspect Wanted In Connection To Brooklyn Shooting
Bullets shattered the window, striking a 31-year-old mother who was in the passenger seat. She was hit twice in the arm but is OK.
The driver was not hurt.
The victim says she did not know the man or why he opened fire.
The suspect has not been arrested.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
