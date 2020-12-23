NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is investigating a deadly shooting inside a liquor store in East Harlem.
It happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on East 111th Street near Madison Avenue.
Police say before the shooting, three men were inside the store when another group of two or three men came inside.
LINK: Tracking Shootings In New York City
We’re told an argument started. One person was punched, and shots were fired.
Darell McAllister, 24, died.
Police are still searching for suspects.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
More From CBS New York: