NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is looking for the man who they say robbed an 88-year-old woman in Midtown.
Police say on Sunday, the suspect walked up behind the woman on West 57th Street and knocked her down.
He allegedly stole her credit cards, ID, iPhone and cash, and then took off.
The woman was taken to a local hospital with face and leg injuries but is expected to be OK.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
