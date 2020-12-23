Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It appears a high-profile former presidential candidate is ready to run for mayor of New York City.
Andrew Yang filed paperwork with the city’s campaign finance board Wednesday.
Yang ran as a Democrat in the 2020 presidential primary.
A growing number of candidates have already announced a run for the 2021 race to replace two-term mayor Bill de Blasio.
