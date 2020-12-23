CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Workers at Cafe Evergreen on the Upper East Side were cooking up a storm Wednesday to serve front line heroes.

The deliveries went to the doctors, nurses and other staff at Lenox Hill Hospital.

Frank Moy, the owner of Cafe Evergreen, says he’s honored to take part in this gesture.

“It is very tough for these people to be there 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Moy said. “If there’s anything we can do to help them through this tough period of time, it’s heartwarming. It’s very satisfying.”

It’s all part of the Thank Our Heroes program started by the Backal Hospitality Group.

The initiative aims to support local businesses and help front line workers during the pandemic.

