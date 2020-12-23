Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Staten Island man reunited with the medical staff who helped him beat the coronavirus.
Fifty-five-year-old Kevin Devine, who is a postal worker, returned to Staten Island University Hospital South on Wednesday.
That’s where he spent 117 days hospitalized this past spring and summer.
“I don’t know how else to thank you for saving my life. I don’t know how else I could say that, except you mean so much, you mean so much,” Devine said.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Ask CBS2’s Dr. Max Your Vaccine Questions
- COVID Vaccine FAQ From CDC
- Find A New York City Testing Site Near You
- Check NYC Testing Wait Times
- Explanation Of N.Y.’s Yellow, Orange, Red Zones (.pdf)
- Resources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & More
- Remote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
Devine was intubated for 42 days during his hospitalization.
He was reunited with the nurse who convinced him to go on the ventilator. She said she would have given the same advice to her own father.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- Caught On Video: Man Shot After Dispute Over Car Trying To Escape Snow Ends In Gunfire In The Bronx
- 5 Killed When 2 Cars Crash In Yonkers; Authorities Say Speeding Driver Slammed Into Car Carrying 4 People
- Man Accused Of Deploying Delta Flight’s Emergency Slide At LaGuardia: ‘I Panicked … I Didn’t Hurt Anybody’