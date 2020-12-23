CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, Local TV, New York, Staten Island, Staten Island University Hospital

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Staten Island man reunited with the medical staff who helped him beat the coronavirus.

Fifty-five-year-old Kevin Devine, who is a postal worker, returned to Staten Island University Hospital South on Wednesday.

That’s where he spent 117 days hospitalized this past spring and summer.

“I don’t know how else to thank you for saving my life. I don’t know how else I could say that, except you mean so much, you mean so much,” Devine said.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Devine was intubated for 42 days during his hospitalization.

He was reunited with the nurse who convinced him to go on the ventilator. She said she would have given the same advice to her own father.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

CBSNewYork Team

Comments

Leave a Reply