NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – More front-line workers are rolling up their sleeves for the COVID vaccine.

Wednesday morning, EMS workers – the first responders to medical emergencies – will begin receiving their first doses.

As CBS2’s John Dias reports, they’re the heroes that have been on the front line since the beginning. And for many, Wednesday morning begins their path to a much more serene feeling.

EMS will be the first members of the FDNY to get vaccinated, followed by firefighters next week – but not everyone is on board.

“The vaccine is far too important to leave to chance,” said Andrew Ansbro, president of the Uniformed Firefighters Association.

Earlier this month, Ansbro urged members to take the voluntary shot after the UFA surveyed its members and found 55% would rather not take it.

“A lot of them feel they would rather their doses go to someone else,” Ansbro said.

Or, he says, a third of of firefighters believe they don’t need because they already have had the virus. But experts say it’s not clear how long antibodies will last.

On Wednesday, Ansboro said he thinks more of the membership will take it as they realize they may be exposing one another in firehouses.

“We’ve actually realized we’re spreading this in the firehouse. It’s not actually being spread patient to firefighter or vice versa. We work together for 24 hour shifts, and when you see us riding around in those rigs going to and from a call for a fire, we actually have to take our mask off to put on our SCBA breathing protection. You’re in close quarters sitting face to face with someone else. Spread is very hard to contain in those situations. So I think once guys in the firehouse get more and more comfortable with this, more and more people will get it,” he said in an interview on NY1.

This comes at a time when long lines at testing centers have become the norm, especially ahead of Christmas.

“A lot of them are traveling, they want to be around their families,” said medical assistant Angelica Pimenteo.

This week, labs will be slammed. A negative test doesn’t guarantee you’re in the clear.

“Once you get tested you still have to practice universal precautions,” said Dr. Alexander Salerno of Salerno Medical Associates.

It’s expected more than 80 million people will travel between now and Jan. 3 as new concerns take flight over an extra-contagious new strain first detected in the U.K.

President-elect Joe Biden hinted more travel restrictions may be warranted for those coming to the U.S.

“Whether or not we should require testing before they get on an aircraft to fly home. And, number two, when they get home, should they quarantine,” Biden said.

He expects the darkest days are ahead – even with the vaccine.

