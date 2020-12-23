CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Long Island

JONES BEACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — There were miles-long traffic back-ups at Jones Beach on Wednesday.

A light show led to heavy traffic from Meadowbrook Parkway to the Bay Parkway.

The Magic of Lights is a seasonal drive-thru light show spanning 2.5 miles in Jones Beach State Park.

It runs until 11 p.m.

