NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Chinatown is looking a lot more festive, especially on Mott Street.
More lights and lanterns were put up as part of the Light Up Chinatown initiative.
It was the brain child of a bakery manager who wanted to do something to bring the community together as they all dealt with the pandemic.
“It makes a big difference for the neighborhood, and we should use this as an example and push forward because we’re going to get through this. The way we’re going to get through this is by sticking together,” community advocate Patrick Mock said.
Actor Will Smith was among the many donors who helped raise money for the project.
