YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A crash involving two cars has left five people dead in Yonkers.
Police say a speeding driver crashed into a car carrying four people, causing catastrophic damage.
Video from the scene appears to show at least two cars were involved in the crash, including one that appears to have been torn in half.
The crash happened Tuesday at about 10:30 p.m. near Culver Street and Riverdale Avenue.
Four people died at the scene. The other died at a local hospital.
The crash remains under investigation.
