By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
A cold and bright start to the day but overall pretty nice! It’ll stay dry and tranquil through the afternoon with some more clouds filling in. Temps will top out in the low 40s and stay pretty steady through the night.
Tomorrow will be marked by big changes as a powerful frontal system approaches from the west. Temps will soar into the upper 50s with some spots reaching 60! It’ll also get breezy with some spotty rain showers, but the heaviest and strongest part of the storm will be tomorrow night.
Expect torrential rain and strong, even damaging winds Thursday night into Christmas morning, followed by a big plunge in temps… stay tuned!
