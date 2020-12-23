Comments
By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Hi there!
We can expect a seasonal day, with mostly sunny skies. We are dry for the next 24 hours. Clouds do begin to build in from the west in the evening ahead of a low-pressure system that will transform into a vigorous cold front come Christmas Eve. Temps will top off in the mid to low 40s, with a slight rise by Thursday morning.
Temps take off to near 60 by Christmas morning, before crashing as the cold front passes. Coupled with the rains, are gusty damaging winds, especially over Long Island.
The winds subside Friday afternoon and the cold takes over again, stuck in the 30s for the weekend.
