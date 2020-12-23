NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – From toys to jackets to food, the Salvation Army is trying to brighten up the holidays for families this year.
All across the state, people lined up for donations.
As CBS2’s Christina Fan reports, from Chelsea to Jackson Heights, Queens, the familiar sight of red kettles brought desperately needed joy this Christmastime to families in need.
“It’s going home. It’s going straight home, I got some blankets, some needy stuff, toothbrushes, blankets, clothes,” said Lower East Side resident Danny Zhang.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Ask CBS2’s Dr. Max Your Vaccine Questions
- COVID Vaccine FAQ From CDC
- Find A New York City Testing Site Near You
- Check NYC Testing Wait Times
- Explanation Of N.Y.’s Yellow, Orange, Red Zones (.pdf)
- Resources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & More
- Remote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
In a year filled with so much financial stress and emotional duress, the Salvation Army upheld its longstanding tradition of serving families. Across more than 15 locations in the New York area Wednesday, volunteers distributed toys and gifts, jackets and coats to children and their families.
“I’m just really grateful and at least I can give my kids a Christmas they deserve,” said Lower East Side resident Nicole Hernandez.
ARE YOU RUNNING OUT OF FOOD?
- Free food for New York City residents via NYC.gov/GetFood
- Food Banks Across New York State
- Food Banks In New York City
- Food Banks On Long Island
- Food Banks In New Jersey
- Food Banks In Connecticut
- Applying for SNAP Assistance in New York
- Applying for SNAP Assistance in New Jersey
- Applying for SNAP Assistance in Connecticut
Commissioner Bill Bamford says the public’s donations meant more than ever this year, with demand up 150 percent. Volunteers aren’t just filling up empty stockings, but also empty stomachs. They say high on the list of items families need is food.
“Obviously because of COVID, people being laid off from work, they aren’t just coming once, but they are coming back month after month after month,” Bamford said.
More From CBS New York:
- 5 Killed When 2 Cars Crash In Yonkers; Authorities Say Speeding Driver Slammed Into Car With 4 People
- President Donald Trump Grants Full Pardon To Former New York Congressman Chris Collins
- Man Accused Of Deploying Delta Flight’s Emergency Slide At LaGuardia: ‘I Panicked… I Didn’t Hurt Anybody’
Christina Fan contributed to this report.