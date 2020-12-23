NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – From toys to jackets to food, the Salvation Army is trying to brighten up the holidays for families this year.

All across the state, people lined up for donations.

As CBS2’s Christina Fan reports, from Chelsea to Jackson Heights, Queens, the familiar sight of red kettles brought desperately needed joy this Christmastime to families in need.

“It’s going home. It’s going straight home, I got some blankets, some needy stuff, toothbrushes, blankets, clothes,” said Lower East Side resident Danny Zhang.

In a year filled with so much financial stress and emotional duress, the Salvation Army upheld its longstanding tradition of serving families. Across more than 15 locations in the New York area Wednesday, volunteers distributed toys and gifts, jackets and coats to children and their families.

“I’m just really grateful and at least I can give my kids a Christmas they deserve,” said Lower East Side resident Nicole Hernandez.

Commissioner Bill Bamford says the public’s donations meant more than ever this year, with demand up 150 percent. Volunteers aren’t just filling up empty stockings, but also empty stomachs. They say high on the list of items families need is food.

“Obviously because of COVID, people being laid off from work, they aren’t just coming once, but they are coming back month after month after month,” Bamford said.

