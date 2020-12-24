PEEKSKILL, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – New York State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Peekskill.
It happened on Route 9 around 10 p.m. Wednesday.
According to authorities, a black Audi was driving northbound in the southbound lanes near Main Street on Route 9 when it struck an Acura MDX carrying three people. The driver of the Acura died. Two others in the car, including a 6-year-old girl, survived, according to state police. The girl was airlifted to a hospital.
Police have arrested the driver of the Audi. Mark Cope, 41, of Yorktown, faces vehicular manslaughter charges. He’s being held on $100,000 bail or bond and is due back in court on Dec. 29.
Anyone with any additional information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call New York State Police at (914) 769-2600.
