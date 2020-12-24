TRACKING SANTASanta's Making His Rounds, And Norad Is Tracking Him. Follow Along!
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Clifton, Garden State Parkway, Local TV, New Jersey

CLIFTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A second person has died following Wednesday night’s crash on the Garden State Parkway.

New Jersey State Police say a GMC suburban was heading southbound in Clifton when the driver apparently lost control, struck a concrete barrier and overturned.

The SUV then crossed into the northbound lanes, hitting four other vehicles.

The driver of the Suburban and a passenger in a Toyota Camry were both killed in the crash. They were identified as Sandra Vanderslice, 57, of Philadelphia and Maxim Viscio, 29, of Jersey City.

The Camry’s driver suffered serious injuries. Three others were also injured in the crash.

More From CBS New York:

 

CBSNewYork Team

Comments

Leave a Reply