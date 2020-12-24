NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Like most holiday traditions this year, Christmas Eve Mass is scaling down because of COVID.

But churches across our area are improvising, making sure worshippers can still celebrate the birth of Christ, but do so safely.

As CBS2’s Christina Fan reports, even COVID-19 can’t stop some traditions. A steady trickle of people walked into St. Patrick’s Cathedral. Some headed inside to light a candle, others to attend the noon Mass at limited capacity.

A blessed Christmas Eve! When you think about, every day is like Christmas Eve as we wait in expectation and excitement for God. We all wait for the coming of Christ, the Savior of the world. pic.twitter.com/yCZt9u2bbO — Cardinal Dolan (@CardinalDolan) December 24, 2020

The crowd size obviously can’t compare to previous years – it’s a destination for people all over the world. On Christmas Eve, it’s usually standing room only inside. The famed Midnight Mass draws thousands of people.

Typically, to get a seat or ticket, you have to sign-up for the lottery system. There is no lottery this year because of the pandemic. Instead, worshippers are encouraged to watch the services online via live stream.

Some services do allow for a limited capacity of 25 percent to be inside.

Many of the families Fan spoke to drove from around the Tri-State Area. Coming to Mass, they say, has been a tradition that’s extended generations.

“I’m hoping for everything to get back to normal eventually and just for everyone to stay safe,” said Katie Kaplan.

“My dad always used to do this,” one young boy said.

“And his dad passed away six years ago. So we used to come and light a candle in remembrance of his mother. So now we bring him to light a candle for his remembrance,” the boy’s mother said.

In addition to virtual services, some churches on Long Island are getting creative, holding drive-in masses in parks.

CBS2’s Christina Fan contributed to this report