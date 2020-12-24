NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – New Jersey’s largest city has been hit especially hard by the pandemic.

Many people in Newark are struggling to get food, especially on a holiday.

On Christmas Eve, a tradition continues at St. John’s Church to help those in need.

As CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reports, Isaiah Carter comes to St. John’s soup kitchen every day for a warm meal. It means more than words could ever express.

“Without places like this I would probably have to commit crimes and things like that just to get something to eat, or eat food out of the trash can,” he said.

He’s grateful to the church, and the community member who make this happen.

“These people give me the ability to enjoy the holiday despite the pandemic and my challenging situation,” he said.

He’s grabbing one of about 400 available meals Wednesday, donated by organization Holiday Express, along with a duffle bag filled with essentials. There are 550 bags, one for each age group.

“This is for a child. So the bag consists of clothing, gloves, blankets, toiletries, a rain poncho – all necessities you need around here,” said Peter Dobbs, director of St. John’s soup kitchen.

Dobbs says he’s appreciative of all the volunteers who showed up on a holiday in a pandemic.

“They’re taking a risk on their own but they all feel the same way, to help the community by giving all the nice products to these people, they’ll be very cherished by everyone here,” Dobbs said.

“There’s so may people in need, so many people out of work right now, so many people are homeless. So the urgency of what we do is more important now than ever,” said Jersey Cares volunteer David Jurman.

