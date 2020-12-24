By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
A deepening area of low pressure to the west will bring us heavy rain, powerful winds and some decent snowmelt, which could lead to possible flooding, then a big drop in temps that could lead to some flash freezing into the weekend.
Much of Thursday is dry, a few showers possible during the day.
Temps will rise overnight and spike tomorrow and stay steady in the upper 50s/low 60s. Heavy rain and gusty winds arrive west to east after 8 p.m. From midnight until the early morning hours on Christmas, expect the chance for gusts to 60 mph, cannot rule out a gust to 70 mph.
Some embedded thunderstorms are also on the table. This will absolutely cause power issues and knock around loose decorations.
As the low exits Christmas Day, the winds subside, but the cold rushes in. A few afternoon snow showers are in play north and west, little to no accumulation.
We will drop down to lower 20s by Saturday morning, but it will feel like 13 degrees in Central Park, single digits N&W.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- Caught On Video: Man Shot After Dispute Over Car Trying To Escape Snow Ends In Gunfire In The Bronx
- 5 Killed When 2 Cars Crash In Yonkers; Authorities Say Speeding Driver Slammed Into Car Carrying 4 People
- Man Accused Of Deploying Delta Flight’s Emergency Slide At LaGuardia: ‘I Panicked … I Didn’t Hurt Anybody’