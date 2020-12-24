By Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Get ready for some wild swings in the weather over the next 24-48 hours! We’re looking at warmth, rain, wind, and sub-freezing temps, all within a fairly short period of time.

The daylight hours of this Christmas Eve are pretty quiet. Expect mostly cloudy skies, along with a few showers entering the picture by afternoon, especially for the western suburbs. It’ll be very mild, climbing into the upper 50s and low 60s by late in the day.

Later this evening and overnight into early Christmas morning is when things ramp up. Expect rain, heavy at times, especially after 9pm starting in our western counties. In the city, the heaviest rain is likely to move through between midnight and 7am. In addition, strong to damaging wind gusts of 60+ mph are possible out ahead of the cold front, mainly after midnight and before sunrise. Wind alerts go into effect this evening and some power outages are certainly possible. Be sure to secure the holiday decorations today!

As the front swings through early in the morning, things quickly calm down from west to east. The heavier rain will take longer to clear the east end, closer to 9-10am or so. Elsewhere, some lingering showers will give way to breaks of sun for the afternoon. The story then turns to the cold rushing in! Early morning temps in the 50s will fall through the 40s during the afternoon. We’re headed into the 20s Christmas night… and by Saturday morning, wind chills are in the teens and single digits. A few afternoon snow showers are possible Christmas Day, mainly N&W, but little to no accumulation is expected.

The plus side of all of this is it’s a holiday and the worst of the rain/wind will occur overnight. The rest of the holiday weekend is dry, but cold.

More From CBS New York: