NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Heavy smoke and flames spread through a Brooklyn catering hall Friday night.
The fire started inside Bassett Caterers on Avenue X in Sheepshead Bay around 7 p.m.
.@FDNY Three Alarm Fire: Avenue X & East 14th Street in Brooklyn. Expect smoke & traffic delays in area. People nearby avoid smoke, close windows. Multilingual & ASL Link: https://t.co/PosXqPHajp.
— NYCEM – Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) December 26, 2020
The cause of the fire is still under investigation and it does not appear anyone was injured.
Bassett Caterers has been in business since 1962.
