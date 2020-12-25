Power OutagesChristmas Storm Knocks Out Power To Thousands Across Tri-State Area; Check Status Near You
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Brooklyn, Fire, Local TV, New York, Sheepshead Bay

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Heavy smoke and flames spread through a Brooklyn catering hall Friday night.

The fire started inside Bassett Caterers on Avenue X in Sheepshead Bay around 7 p.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and it does not appear anyone was injured.

Bassett Caterers has been in business since 1962.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK:

CBSNewYork Team

Comments

Leave a Reply