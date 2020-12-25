By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Happy Friday morning and Merry Christmas to all who celebrate! It’s going to be a stormy start to the holiday with still some heavy rain and intense wind impacting the area. It’ll be very mild too with temps in the mid 50s… but changes are ahead.
Rain will quickly exit to the east, but it’ll stay blustery throughout the day. Winds will subside a little bit this afternoon, but still gusting to about 35 mph. Expect temps to take a tumble as well with a return to freezing by this evening!
Temps plunge even further overnight with low temps in the teens and 20s, but with gusty winds overnight, Saturday morning will feel like single digits for some! Even with sunshine tomorrow, temps will be lucky to reach freezing… Bundle up!
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK: