Comments (3)
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have made an arrest in a shocking Christmas Eve assault in Midtown.
A woman was hit in the head with a brick in apparently random attack.
It happened Thursday afternoon on East 47th Street and Third Avenue.
Police now say they’ve arrested 28-year-old Christopher Guzman of Manhattan.
He allegedly ran up behind the 51-year-old woman and struck her in the back of the head.
Sources say the victim is Lisa Cavanaugh, a staffer with Gov. Andrew Cuomo‘s office. She’s been hospitalized.
Guzman faces assault charges.
More From CBS New York:
Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month mbqa easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this working easily by just just open this website and follow instructions….. Visit Here
BLM.
Is the cinder block OK. Wouldn’t it be funny if he was one of those violent criminals let out on bail because of Cuomo and DiBlasio?