By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have made an arrest in a shocking Christmas Eve assault in Midtown.

A woman was hit in the head with a brick in apparently random attack.

It happened Thursday afternoon on East 47th Street and Third Avenue.

Police now say they’ve arrested 28-year-old Christopher Guzman of Manhattan.

He allegedly ran up behind the 51-year-old woman and struck her in the back of the head.

Sources say the victim is Lisa Cavanaugh, a staffer with Gov. Andrew Cuomo‘s office. She’s been hospitalized.

Guzman faces assault charges.

