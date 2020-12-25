By Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Merry Christmas! It was a very wet and windy start to the holiday, especially during the pre-dawn hours. Fortunately, the wet weather continues to exit. There may still be a lingering shower or two this afternoon, especially for areas to the east. Otherwise, we’ll be drying out and the cold is moving in.

We started the day around 60 degrees believe it or not! In fact, while it was 60 in NYC… the wind chill in Pittsburgh was 9. That front is now working it’s way through our area. We’re falling through the 50s and into the 40s for the afternoon. We’ll see some breaks of sunshine as well. It’s still breezy, but nowhere near the damaging gusts we saw overnight, which brought down trees and power lines in spots.

Tonight is partly cloudy and cold. A few flurries are possible, but nothing more than that. Temps drop into the 20s for NYC, and teens to the N&W. Waking up tomorrow morning, it’ll feel like the single digits and teens.

The weekend is dry, but stays cold. We’ll struggle to get much higher than freezing on Saturday. Sunday we’ll be a little closer to normal, in the upper 30s to around 40. Both days feature a good amount of sunshine.