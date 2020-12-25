NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Six people attacked an Asian woman for not wearing a mask on the subway, police said.
The incident is being investigated as a hate crime because the suspects made anti-Asian comments related to COVID during the attack, police said.
It happened at 1:45 p.m. Dec. 17 on a southbound A train at West 4th Street and the Avenue of the Americas.
More: NYPD Forms Task Force To Fight Increase In Hate Crimes Against Asian Americans
Police say the victim, 32, was riding the train when she was approached by the group, who confronted her for not wearing a mask on public transportation. The situation escalated and the victim was punched repeatedly in the face.
The group of three men and three women took off. The victim refused medical attention at the scene.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
