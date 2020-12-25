Storm WatchChristmas Storm Knocks Out Power To Thousands Across Tri-State Area; Check Status Near You
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s sad news to report this Christmas.

A police chase in Ulster County ended in the death of an 11-year-old girl.

It happened on I-87 Christmas Eve in the town of Ulster.

State Police say a trooper stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation, but right after the stop the driver fled the scene.

A chase followed that later resulted in a three vehicle crash.

The driver, 39-year-old Tristan Goods of Hollis, Queens, was hospitalized. An 11-year-old passenger, Monica Goods of Brooklyn, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is continuing.

