Storm WatchChristmas Storm Knocks Out Power To Thousands Across Tri-State Area; Check Status Near You
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Forcible Touching, Jamaica, Local TV, New York, Queens

(credit: NYPD)

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help finding a man wanted for an incident on a Queens bus.

It happened at 3 p.m. on Dec. 8.

Police say the victim, 17, was on a Q113 bus at Archer Avenue and 160th Street in Jamaica when a man grabbed her buttocks. He then spit in her face and took off.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

More From CBS New York:

CBSNewYork Team

Comments
  1. annalogan1 says:
    December 25, 2020 at 3:21 pm

    Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month mnas easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this working easily by just just open this website and follow instructions….. Visit Here

    Reply

Leave a Reply