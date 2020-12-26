By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
What a change! We started Christmas morning off in the 60s, along with rain & damaging winds… This morning wind chills were in the single digits and teens! That’s a 50+ degree “feels like” difference out there.
Despite sunny skies this afternoon, temps will struggle to get much above the freezing mark. With the brisk westerly breeze, it’ll feel like the 20s at best. Be sure to bundle up if you’ll be outside!
Tonight is mostly clear and cold. The wind will be lighter than last night, so wind chills won’t be as harsh waking up Sunday. Temps will bottom out in the mid 20s in NYC and upper teens far N&W.
Sunday is looking like another bright day with plenty of sunshine. We’ll rebound closer to normal in the afternoon, with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.
Our next rain risk was looking to be Monday… but latest trends really bring the front through without much moisture. Perhaps a few drops or a shower well N&W… Otherwise, it’s a milder day with temps in the mid and upper 40s under a mix of sun and clouds.
