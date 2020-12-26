Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It sure was a blustery day across the region as the sun wasn’t enough to boost our temps. Breezes will weaken a bit overnight but clear skies and temps in the teens and 20s once again will make for a bitter feel.
Tomorrow will be a slightly milder finish to the long Christmas weekend, but temps will be stuck in the upper 30s for most. The good news is that the winds should be pretty light compared to today.
Monday will start things off with a little but of sun but with increasing clouds and a few spotty rain showers. Temps will be milder still with highs in the upper 40s to near 50 in spots.
Have a great night!
