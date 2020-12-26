Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
BRRR!!! It’s a frigid start to the day with temps in the teens and 20s, but wind chills in the single digits in some of our ‘burbs! Skies will be clear through the day but thanks to a cold airmass and gusty winds, our temps in the low 30s will feel much colder.
Tomorrow will be slightly milder with sunshine and temps reaching the upper 30s. The good news is that winds are expected to be much lighter so it won’t feel as harsh.
Monday will be a cloudier day overall, and a bit milder with temps in the upper 40s. There is a chance for late day rain showers, so just make sure to keep the umbrella handy.
Stay warm!
