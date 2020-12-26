Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Saturday marks the first day of Kwanzaa, a week-long celebration of African-American culture and heritage.
There are seven principles of Kwanzaa, one for each day of the holiday.
They include unity, self-determination and purpose.
Saturday, the Brooklyn Children’s Museum marked its 13th annual Kwanzaa celebration.
Visitors took part in activities, including African dance and a chance to play the djembe drum.
The Brooklyn Children’s Museum will continue its Kwanzaa celebration Sunday.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK