NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Saturday marks the first day of Kwanzaa, a week-long celebration of African-American culture and heritage.

There are seven principles of Kwanzaa, one for each day of the holiday.

They include unity, self-determination and purpose.

Saturday, the Brooklyn Children’s Museum marked its 13th annual Kwanzaa celebration.

Visitors took part in activities, including African dance and a chance to play the djembe drum.

The Brooklyn Children’s Museum will continue its Kwanzaa celebration Sunday.

