NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Officials in Essex County are starting to administer Moderna’s recently approved COVID vaccine.

The first doses were administered to health care workers at Essex Community College on Saturday, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported.

Heading into Christmas, New Jersey saw more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases. Essex County, since the beginning of the pandemic, has been the hardest hit.

The vaccine is being administered at five centers Saturday. The county executive made the plan to efficiently distribute the vaccine over the coming months.

“When you’re standing next to the bedside and you see a nurse, like myself, gasping for air and is almost on a respirator, I mean what choice do you really have at this point?” said Bonnie Rogers, a nurse who felt compelled to get the vaccine Saturday after witnessing the horrors of the virus.

“If this is going to help prevent and give us a piece of mind… take the vaccine,” Rogers said.

New Jersey’s Health Commissioner said more than 27,000 health care workers received their first dose of the vaccine at 54 hospitals and six other sites since rollouts began.

Starting on Monday, vaccinations will roll out at long-term care facilities. The state allocated 55,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for nursing home staff and vulnerable residents.

