NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Times Square is getting ready to ring in the New Year.
Crews started setting up stages Saturday for live performances during this year’s ball drop.
The live event is closed to the public because of the pandemic, but a livestream will be available online.
Andra Day will headline the event and is scheduled to perform “Rise Up,” her Grammy Award-nominated single.
Other performers include Gloria Gaynor, Pitbull, Jennifer Lopez and Machine Gun Kelly.
