NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As New Yorkers start counting down to 2021, many are ready to say goodbye to their Christmas trees.
NYC Parks’ annual tree recycling program “Mulchfest” got started on Saturday.
There are 67 sites spread across the five boroughs where people can drop off their trees to be chipped and recycled into mulch.
According to NYC Parks, the mulch is used to nourish trees and plants around the city.
LINK: Click here to find a Mulchfest tree drop-off location near you.
There are also 33 chipping sites where people can take home a bag of the mulch made from their tree.
The chipping sites are open on Jan. 2 and Jan. 9, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The entire program ends on Saturday, Jan. 9.
The city sanitation department also announced its curbside Christmas tree collection starts on Monday, Jan. 4 and ends on Jan. 15.
