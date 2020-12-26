NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The man accused of shooting an NYPD officer in the back has been denied bail and is now offering an apology.

Resting and with family on Long Island is 27-year-old NYPD officer Connor Boalick, nursing a painful bruise to his back where a bullet struck the department-issued vest that saved his life while he was on a domestic violence call in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, on Christmas Eve.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea explained that the bullet penetrated Boalick’s vest but did not penetrate his skin.

“A bullet-resistant vest is not bulletproof, which means a bullet can still go through it, but we were lucky enough to have the officer’s vest stop it this time,” retired NYPD sergeant Joseph Giacalone told CBS2’s Dave Carlin.

Police say 20-year-old William Moss fired two rounds.

While being walked into Brooklyn Criminal Court on Saturday, he was asked if he had anything to say to Boalick or his family.

“I’m sorry, officer … I wish it never happened,” Moss said.

Moss was arraigned on attempted murder and assault charges, and he was denied bail.

Police say Boalick was shot while taking a statement from Moss’ estranged girlfriend outside a home on Bergen Street.

The girlfriend’s mother had frantically called 911, saying she expected the suspect to arrive soon, and violently.

Friends of the family members who made the initial 911 call on the domestic incident say they are grateful to the officer for shielding a woman they say was the intended target.

“If he wasn’t there, she would’ve gotten hit,” one friend said.

“We’ll call this a Christmas miracle,” Shea said.

The officer’s family members say when he is called a hero or asked to comment on his impressive survival, he says he was just doing his job. The family calls him humble and says he is not up to being interviewed.

NYPD leaders and instructors say this case underscores the importance of vests for all on-duty officers.

“The vest is something that the supervisors check daily at roll call,” Giacalone said. “It’s very important that you make sure you have the both panels in the front and the back, and here’s a prime example of that.”

As Boalick recovers at home, Moss is due back before a judge on Wednesday.

