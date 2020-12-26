NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The New York State Department of Health says an Orange County health provider is accused of fraudulently obtaining doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
In a statement released Saturday, health commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker says there have been reports that Parcare Community Health Network transferred doses of the vaccine to facilities in other parts of the state and “diverted it to members of the public.”
Zucker says this violates state guidelines and the state’s plan to make sure front line health care workers and nursing home residents and staff were the first to be vaccinated.
“We take this very seriously and DOH will be assisting State Police in a criminal investigation into this matter. Anyone found to have knowingly participated in this scheme will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” the statement says.
Parcare lists four locations in Brooklyn, one in Manhattan and one in Monroe, Orange County on its website. The Associated Press left a message with the Monroe facility Saturday evening.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)