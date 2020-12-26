CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Long Island, Murder, Shirley, Suffolk County Police

SHIRLEY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island man is accused of murdering someone and setting the body on fire Saturday.

Officers were sent to a home on Mastic Boulevard West in Shirley around 2:30 a.m. for a report of a fire in a backyard.

Suffolk County police say when they arrived at the scene, they found a body burning on the property.

Twenty-year-old Peter Pendzinski, a resident of the home, is facing second-degree murder charges. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries and will be arraigned at a later date.

The victim has not yet been identified. Police say an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

CBSNewYork Team

Comments

Leave a Reply