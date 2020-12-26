Comments
SHIRLEY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island man is accused of murdering someone and setting the body on fire Saturday.
Officers were sent to a home on Mastic Boulevard West in Shirley around 2:30 a.m. for a report of a fire in a backyard.
Suffolk County police say when they arrived at the scene, they found a body burning on the property.
Twenty-year-old Peter Pendzinski, a resident of the home, is facing second-degree murder charges. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries and will be arraigned at a later date.
The victim has not yet been identified. Police say an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
