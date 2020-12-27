By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It’s a sunny and seasonable day out there to finish off this last weekend of 2020. Expect bright skies and temps a little higher than yesterday… upper 30s and low 40s. With less in the way of wind, the “feels like” temp won’t be harsh.

Temps overnight drop into the low 30s for NYC and 20s in the suburbs. Clouds will be on the increase, but we’ll remain dry. By Monday morning, a cold front is nearing the region. With not much in the way of moisture, we’re not expecting much precip… perhaps a spotty shower or even some flakes, mainly to the N&W. Otherwise, a mostly cloudy start will give way to a sun & cloud mix for the afternoon. It’s milder tomorrow, climbing into the upper 40s.

Behind the front, we drop back into the mid and upper 30s for Tuesday. A brisk breeze will make it feel more like the 20s once again, despite plentiful sunshine.

Out next bigger rain chance arrives as we ring in the new year. Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

