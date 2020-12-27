EDGEWATER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating after an alleged stabbing in a Bergen County town.

Neighbors on a quiet residential street in Edgewater awoke Sunday to a heavy police presence. As the day went on, news of an alleged stabbing on Undercliff Avenue near North Street spread door to door.

“Shocked, because you don’t hear about things like that in this town. It’s pretty safe. Well, it was,” one neighbor told CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon.

The Edgewater Police Department remained tightlipped on the incident throughout the day, saying only an active investigation involving an alleged stabbing in the area of 600 Undercliff Ave. is ongoing.

But several neighbors told CBS2 they’ve heard that the house where it happened may be associated with a celebrity.

“It might have been a rapper. That’s all we heard,” a neighbor said.

One neighbor who didn’t want to go on camera said there was a party going on at the house across the street from his throughout the night.

He said at around 7:30 a.m., he looked out the window and saw a group of men rushing another man with a stab wound into a vehicle before it raced off.

Police remained on the scene for much of the day, as did the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

Officers would only say it was an isolated incident and residents should not be worried.

Still, neighbors were left feeling uneasy.

“Makes you feel a little bit better, although obviously the nature of the incident is negative in general,” one neighbor said. “It’s sad when things happen and hopefully it won’t happen again.”

Many residents said, for now, they’re staying inside until they receive more information from police on what occurred.